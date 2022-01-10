Ahead of the gubernatorial election, Ayo Fayose has settled his long rift with Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi

According to reports, a seven-man committee, comprising of Fayose and two persons from his group as well as Olujimi and two persons from her group met in Lagos last Monday

This recent development however might affect the governorship ambition of former governor of Ekiti State, Engr Segun Oni

The Fayose and Olujimi led groups have settled their rift, ahead of this year’s gubernatorial election in Ekiti state.

This move was made as part of efforts to ensure what they called a resounding success for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state ahead of the exercise.

Leadership reports that the two contending groups in the party, the Osoko Political Assembly (OPA) led by former Governor Ayo Fayose and Repositioning Group led by the Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi, met on Sunday, January 9, and reaffirmed their readiness to work together.

Fayose, Olujimi camps reconcile, to ensure victory in the polls. Photo credit: Leadership

The meeting, which took place in Lagos, was personally attended by Fayose, Olujimi, Senator Duro Faseyi, Otunba Yinka Akerele and Hon. Deji Ogunsakin, The Nation added.

Source: Legit.ng