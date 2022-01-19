Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has appointed 250 people to join his administration as political aides

Alhaji Mikailu Aliyu, the director general on political affairs and inter party relations, explained the rationale behind the appointment

Following the new appointments, the Zamfara state governor now has a total of 1,700 political appointees

Gusau, Zamfara state - Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara, has appointed 250 additional political appointees to aid governance in the northwestern state.

The Nation reported that the director general on political affairs and inter party relations, Alhaji Mikailu Aliyu, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday, January 19.

Governor Matawalle of Zamfara state now has 1,700 political aides after appointing 250 additional ones on Wednesday, January 19. Photo credit: @Abubaka20453620

Source: Twitter

Aliyu explained that the appointment was made in a bid to ensure that good governance reached the grassroots and communities.

He said that since the inception of the administration, the governor had appointed 25 commissioners, 55 special advisers, 72 directors-General and 12 board members.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said the 250 political appointees included eight directors-general and 242 senior special assistants, bringing the total number of political appointees in the state to 1,700.

Governor Ayade appoints 38,000 political aides, gives reason

In a similar development, Ben Ayade, the governor of Cross River state, said he appointed 38,000 political aides to tackle poverty in the state.

The governor who on Thursday, May 20, 2021, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the appointment was to afford him the “emotional and social temperature” to discharge his duties.

He said:

“In politics talk is cheap. I have history. I know clearly that poverty is extreme and I decided to bring 38,000 young people into the dining table to allow me the emotional and social temperature to take advantage of my business connection to bring value to Cross River state."

I appointed over 1,000 aides to tackle poverty in Ebonyi state - Governor Umahi

In another related report, the governor of Ebonyi state, Engineer David Umahi, revealed that he appointed over 1,000 aides when he assumed office in 2015 in order to tackle the menace of poverty among the youths of the state.

Speaking in Egunkwo community, Onicha local government area of the state during a special thanksgiving service organised by Caring Heart Vanguards, Umahi said the appointees comprised of commissioners, special advisers, special assistants, technical assistants, and senior special advisers.

Umahi said:

“Since my assumption of office on May 29th 2015, more than 500 technical assistants, 400 senior technical assistants, 100 special advisers, 50 senior special advisers and 21 commissioners have been appointed."

Source: Legit.ng