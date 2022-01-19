Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill is currently taking the front burner in the Nigerian Senate

Lawmakers had earlier promised that the bill would be reintroduced as soon as they resume in January 2021

But a recent twist introduced by the Senate has triggered another round of protests from civil society groups

FCT, Abuja - Civil Society groups have rejected the Nigerian Senate’s introduction of consensus as a mode for the nomination of candidates in the Electoral Bill 2021.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 19, the groups commended the swift action taken by the National Assembly upon resumption to review its position on direct primaries as the sole mode for nomination of candidates in the Electoral Bill 2021.

The Lawan-led Senate has been chided for introducing another dimension to the 2021 Electoral Bill. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

They, however, rejected the decision of the Senate to introduce a completely new mode of “consensus” as a procedure for candidates’ nominations.

The group said in the statement:

“The consensus mode is antithetical to democratic principles and will result in the subversion of popular will.

“Furthermore, it violates the rights of aspirants to equal participation in party primaries and limits the choice of voters to candidates who did not emerge from democratic primary elections. Judging from experience, consensus has occasioned a litany of litigations in Nigeria’s electoral process.

“We call on the Senate to, in line with the popular will of Nigerians, adopt the position of the House of Representatives which now recognizes direct and indirect primaries as the procedure for nomination of candidates.

“With this development, a harmonization committee will now have to be constituted by the leadership of the National Assembly to harmonize the divergent positions of both chambers thereby delaying the speedy conclusion of the process.

“We, therefore, call for the immediate withdrawal of this new introduction which is alien to the original Electoral Bill 2021 to speed up the work of the harmonization committee and conclusion of the amendment process on or before the 21 January 2022 deadline.

“As indicated in our earlier statement, any further delay will undermine public confidence in the reform process and therefore unacceptable.”

The statement was signed by Yiaga Africa, the International Press Centre, Centre for Citizens with Disability, The Albino Foundation, CLEEN Foundation, Institute for Media and Society, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, Partners for Electoral Reform, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre among others.

