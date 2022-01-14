Shehu Sani has shared his view regarding the recent donation made by a presidential aspirant of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Zamfara state

Kaduna state- Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central, has reacted to Bola Ahmed Tinubu's N50 million donation to victims of Zamfara state banditry.

The former federal lawmaker in his reaction Via his verified Twitter page on Friday, January 14, disclosed he would reach out to his friend, a presidential candidate the Peoples Democratic (PDP) candidate, Dele Momodu to do the same for victims of Niger and Kaduna attacks.

He wrote:

"Jagaban donated N50m for the victims of Zamfara Bandits attacks;I’m trying to call my friend Momodu and inform him of the victims of Niger and Kaduna attacks."

Meanwhile, residents of Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas in Zamfara State say they have found over 50 dead bodies after the attacks earlier this week on some rural communities in the state, Premium Times also reported.

The residents said search parties were still out combing the bushes for more bodies and injured victims.

