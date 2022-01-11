Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central, has said that rotational presidency is proper for national unity

In order to achieve national equity and balance, a former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has given his support to the idea of a rotational presidency.

In an interview with Channels TV on Tuesday, January 11, the former senator from Kaduna Central noted that it is proper for each geopolitical zones in Nigeria to get the chance to produce a president.

Sani said rotational presidency is possible in Nigeria

However, Sani explained that this should be done by negations and consultations among the zones.

He added that for instance, the north will have to discuss with the south and agree on a common platform as to what region is to be given the opportunity.

The ex-senator said:

“It is possible to rotate power, it is possible to make sure that all parts of the country produce a President for Nigeria; but things like this, as long as it is not constitutionally ingrained, can only be achieved by consensus.

“The political elite in the North, the governors, and others can sit down with the political elite from the southern part of the country and say ‘let us agree on this platform and let us achieve that’. It is possible to do that.

“No section of the country can produce a President without the other section of the country. President Buhari tried in 2003, 2007, 2011 to be President of Nigeria, he couldn’t until he aligned himself with the South West, with the likes of Tinubu and co.”

Field northern candidates in 2023 elections and lose, Buhari's minister tells parties

Meanwhile, Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, had lent his support for the presidency to be zone to the south.

Ngige, in an interview stated that although most political parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) do not have the principle of rotation in their rules, it is an unwritten agreement enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

The minister said this ideology runs through all the arms and levels of government in Nigeria to reflect the federal character.

