The youth leader of the All Progressives Congress party in Enugu state have been gunned down by some unknown gunmen

Kelvin Ezeoha was reportedly killed by some unknown gunmen who invaded the party's meeting in Enugu south local government area

Another yet to be identified person was also killed while one other was abducted by the gunmen during the party's reconciliation meeting

A meeting hosted by the Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been invaded by some unknown gunmen.

The Nation reports that the gunmen who attacked the party members on Tuesday, January 18, killed two chieftains and abducted one person.

The youth leader of the APC in Enugu state has been killed Photo: APC Youth Nigeria

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the attack took place during the party's meeting in Enugu south local government area of the state.

Residents of the area said many people sustained bullet wounds during the attack by the gunmen in Enugu south.

Sources said that the victims of the attack were having a reconciliation meeting at the party office in Ward III Obeagu Awkunanaw when the gunmen numbering about seven invaded the area.

Enugu APC youth leader gunned down

The Punch reports that sources confirmed that one of the people killed in the attack was the youth leader for the Enugu state APC, Kelvin Ezeoha.

However, the identities of the second person who was killed and another who was abducted during the attack are yet to be ascertained.

The APC in Enugu state has continued to witness some crisis especially after the ward, local and state congresses failed with the emergence of two parallel leadership at the end of the exercise.

The congress also led to the emergence of a former state commissioner for works, Ugochukwu Agbala as chairman for the faction led by the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Also, Adolphus Ude emerged as the factional chairman of the group led by the former chairman, Ben Nwoye.

Tears in APC camp, Nigeria as Buhari's campaign coordinator dies

The coordinator of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Danladi Pasali, has died in an undisclosed Abuja hospital.

Pasali's death was confirmed by his younger brother, Ali, in Jos, Plateau state's capital city on Tuesday, January 18.

The BCO coordinator until his death was also the national secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN -Nigeria).

Why Osinbajo is APC’s best candidate, former governor reveals

A former governor of Niger state, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has commented on VP Yemi Osinbajo's alleged presidential ambition.

Aliyu described the vice president as the only All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate that knows the country.

The ex-governor noted that if riff-raff or moneybags bring out money, they will still not get to the highest office in the land.

Source: Legit.ng