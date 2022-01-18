The coordinator of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Danladi Pasali, has died in an undisclosed Abuja hospital

Pasali's death was confirmed by his younger brother, Ali, in Jos, Plateau state's capital city on Tuesday, January 18

The BCO coordinator until his death was also the national secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN -Nigeria)

Alhaji Danladi Pasali, the coordinator of the Buhari Buhari Campaign Organisation is dead, Daily Trust reports.

Pasali was said to have died on Tuesday, January 18, at an undisclosed private hospital in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

Pasali's death has been confirmed by his younger brother, Ali Photo: Lawal Sanusi Muhammad

Source: Facebook

Blueprint reports that Ali, Pasali's younger brother, had confirmed the death of the man behind the presidential campaign strategies of the president.

Ali said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Our brother Alahij Danladi Garba Pasali, has just died in a private hospital in Abuja."

Until his death, Pasali was also the national secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN -Nigeria).

Recall that Pasali had made headlines in Nigeria after he called for the arrest and prosecution of the sponsors of the RevolutionNow protest spearheaded by the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

According to Pasali, Nigerians have become wiser than they were years back and would not allow any individual or group of persons to fool them.

2023: Tinubu's presidential ambition gets a big boost as several support groups across Nigeria take a bold step

The presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu has taken a new turn.

Various support groups for the Tinubu presidency for 2023 have agreed to merge as one single group ahead of the APC convention.

The group would now work together to ensure that Tinubu secures the ticket for Tinubu and as well ensure he wins the 2023 presidential election.

2023: Tinubu faces strong opposition in the southwest as Ojudu says ex-gov not responsible for his success

Babafemi Ojudu, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his success can not be attributed to Bola Tinubu.

Ojudu said he was already an established publisher and politician before he met with the APC national leader.

He also said he is not a traitor or a betrayal of any trust handed by the national leader of the ruling party as widely reported.

Source: Legit.ng