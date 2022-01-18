Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as the best candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election, according to former governor of Niger state, Muazu Babangida Aliyu.

The former governor made this remarks at the ongoing 2022 annual lecture of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation holding in Kano state.

Aliyu speaking at the event described Osinbajo as the only candidate that knows the country and has the acceptance of everyone across the country regardless of tribe and religion.

The chairman board of trustees of the foundation said any “riff-raff or moneybags” will not get to the highest office in the land, even if they bring out money.

“No matter how much money he has, let him bring the money and we will collect it,” he added.

Source: Legit.ng