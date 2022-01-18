The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has cleared doubts over his stance in the crisis rocking APC in Osun state

Aregbesola without mincing words confirmed that he is a member of The Osun Progressives (TOP), a faction of the APC

The minister said he is a member of the faction working against the administration of his successor Adegboyega Oyetola wholeheartedly

In a move that took members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by surprise, the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has confirmed that there are two factions of the party at the Osun state chapter.

The Guardian reports that Aregbesola who is the immediate past governor of Osun state made the declaration while commissioning the Digital Nigeria Center project facilitated by the Federal Government at Ijesha Muslim Grammar School, Ilesha in the state.

The former governor and minister said he is a bonafide member of The Osun Progressives (TOP), a faction within APC.

The TOP is a faction of the party at the Osun state level that has been opposing the administration of his successor Adegboyega Oyetola.

There has been an internal crisis among party members in the state even as the APC is currently planning its national convention expected to hold in February 2022.

Vanguard reports that the former governor said he had to open up about the factions to clear doubts among party members in the state.

Aregbesola speaking in the Yoruba language said:

“For those in doubt, Osun APC is divided. We have APC, Rauf Aregbesola’s faction which is chaired by Hon Razaq Salinsile and the other. Everybody is doing his or her own, later, we will renegotiate, we will rearrange everything.

The caucus that produced our faction is called The Osun Progressives (TOP) chaired by Elder Lowo Adebiyi.

Those people who are doubting whether I am part of TOP or not should listen up, I belong to TOP wholeheartedly."

He also noted that he was glad that the commissioner of police for the Osun state command is present at the event.

Aregbesola added:

"There are a lot of lies that are flying around, I steered the affairs of this state for 8 years when I was there, you can check your record, there was no trouble, we do the job with the whole of our body to record the feat for 8 years.

I use to sleep for 2 to 3 hours every day. I did not only do the job with my heart but my whole body."

