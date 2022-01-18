Security operatives safeguarding prisons in Nigeria have been given the order to kill anybody attempt to breach correctional centres

The order to shoot and kill the criminals was issues by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

Going further, he said officers must make it impossible for anyone to penetrate the facility, saying such an attempt must remain an attempt

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday, ordered security personnel attached to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to kill anyone who attempts to breach security at correctional facilities.

He described Correctional (Prison) facilities across the country as a red zone, saying anyone who attempt to attack it should not live to tell the story.

Aregebsola, who gave the directive while addressing senior officers at the Agodi Custodial Centre of the NCoS, said such people should not be allowed to live.

Security operatives guarding prisons in Nigeria have been given the order to kill anybody attempt to breach correctional centres.

He said the officers must make it impossible for anyone to infiltrate the facility, saying such an attempt must remain an attempt.

Aregbesola said, “The most important thing is the security impregnability of this facility. This is a red zone, dangerous zone. Whoever attempts to breach the facility is already dead. He must not live to tell the story.

“Any effort to breach our facility is not acceptable. Don’t shot to injure but shot to kill for any reason. This is a total embodiment of the state to guarantee the security of the people.”

He assured the officers that the government will do its best in ensuring that their welfare is a top priority as a way of ensuring effective service delivery.

“We will do our best on your welfare to ensure effective service.

“I must commend your work for not recording any case of Covid-19 in your facility.

“You must be effective in preventing the infiltration of this facility.

“You must have the capacity to repel viciously any attempt to attack or invade this facility and an attempt must remain an attempt.”

Jailbreak: I have no reason to resign - Aregbesola says

Meanwhile, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has opened up stepping down as Nigeria's minister of interior over the frequent jail breaks across the country in the last one year.

Aregbesola maintained that he has no reason to resign over, adding that he doesn't see any need for it. The minister made the remark on Wednesday, December 8, in reaction to call for his resignation amid the incessant attacks on the nation’s custodial facilities in the last few months, Vanguard added.

According to him, the attacks did not take place successfully for lack of preparation. He went on to note that there are many factors responsible for the jailbreaks including the security situation in the country.

Jailbreak: Over 3,000 Escapee Inmates Still on the Run, Aregbesola Reveals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aregbesola said over 3000 inmates still at large, following jailbreaks in Nigeria within the last year.

Speaking at a media briefing organized by the Presidential Media Team at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, November 11, Aregbesola further disclosed that 4,860 inmates escaped from various custodial centres from 2020 till date, and out of this, 984 have been recaptured.

This leaves the country with about 3876 inmates out of custody. The former governor of Osun state stressed that the recent attacks on some correctional facilities in the country are a reflection of the insecurity in Nigeria.

