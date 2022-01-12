On Wednesday, January 12, the death of a former governor of Oyo state, Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala, was announced by his associates, the Nation reports.

The former governor who died at the age of 71-years-old was said to have travelled from Abuja to Ilorin before heading to Ogbomoso where he breathed his last breath.

His death has since thrown Oyo state into mourning with the state governor, Seyi Makinde, ordering that all national flags hoisted in the state be flown at half-mast.

The late Alao-Akala was a former police officer

However, aside from being a governor, there are a number of things many people do not know about the famous political bigwig.

Some of the things you need to know about Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala include:

1. Date and place of birth

Alao-Akala was born to the family in Ogbomoso north local government area of Oyo state on June 3, 1950.

2. Early life and education

The late Alao-Akala had his elementary school at Osupa Baptist Day School, Ogbomoso, he later proceeded to the Kamina Barracks Middle School, 5th Battalion of Infantry in Tamale, Ghana.

In 1998, he obtained a diploma in Business Administration and later became a Doctor of Civil Law (DCL) Honoris Causa, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso in 2006.

The late Alao-Akala also bagged a Doctor of Science (Political Science) Honoris Causa at the Lead City University, Ibadan in 2008.

3. Police Officer

A former Police officer, Alao-Akala was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet Inspector of police in June 1974, at the Nigeria Police College, Ikeja.

He Passed Staff College (Psc) in 1990.

During his stint at the police, Alao-Akala was recommended for overseas training at the Hendon Police College, in London.

He later attended the Administrative Staff College, Topo, Badagry; the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos; Police Staff College, Jos; Command and Staff College, Jaji.

Alao-Akala has participated as a Nigerian delegate at two INTERPOL conferences in Nice, France and in Málaga, Spain.

He also rose from the position of station officer in the Nigeria Police and became the administrative officer, Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters, Lagos.

As a police officer, Alao-Akala became an Operations Officer, FEDOPS, Lagos and later a personal assistant to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police and subsequently the ADC to the Inspector-General of Police.

4. A politician

As a politician, the late Alao-Akala served as the deputy governor of Oyo state from May 2003 to January 2006.

However, following the impeachment of the then-incumbent governor, Rashidi Ladoja, the late Alao-Akala was sworn into office as governor in January 2006 and served for 11 months.

In December 2006, the impeachment was overturned by the Supreme Court and Rashidi Ladoja was reinstated.

Alao-Akala contested and won the gubernatorial election in 2007 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and became the executive governor of Oyo state, serving a full term till May 2011.

In October 2018, he defected to the Action Democratic Party (ADP) where he won the gubernatorial ticket to contest for the office of Governor of Oyo state in the 2019 general elections.

He later emerged a governor of Oyo State from being a candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Shortly after the 23rd February 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections, Alao-Akala defected to the All Progressive Congress.

He further stepped down in the race to become governor of Oyo state under the platform of the Action Democratic Party.

5. Family and personal life

Alao-Akala, a former police officer and a politician was married to Kemi Alao-Akala. He had seven children.

The late former Oyo state governor was a polyglot who spoke English, Yoruba, Hausa and Ghanaian languages (Twi, Fanti and Dagbani) fluently.

