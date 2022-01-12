Governor Wike has shared his opinion regarding the zoning of PDP's presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 elections

The Rivers leader is of the view that Nigerians have great expectations for the party and they would do all it takes not to fail Nigerians

According to Wike, the process to determine who PDP will field as its presidential candidate and give its ticket to will be characterised by the mood of the people

Oyo state, Ibadan- Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s decision on the zoning of the presidential ticket will be determined by both the mood of Nigerians and choosing a candidate who will win the presidential election for the party.

Wike made this disclosure when he led top PDP chieftains on a visit to the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, at the state secretariat, Ibadan, The Nigerian Tribune reports.

The Rivers leader said the PDP is guided by the fact that Nigerians will be unhappy if the party fails to pick a candidate that will win the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Wike paid a New Year visit to the Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in his home town, Orba in Udenu LGA of Enugu state. Photo credit: Rivers State Government House

Source: Facebook

Speaking further, he noted that it was imperative for all PDP members to unite to pick a candidate to win the election and rescue Nigeria from what he described as the evil administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

“Whichever way we must sit down and take the best decision that will make Nigerians happy that will make us win the election."

PDP will win 2023 presidency

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Wike had declared that the opposition PDP now has what it takes to return to the presidency in 2023.

He disclosed that the party now had good leadership in place to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Rivers leader charged the new PDP chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to come up with the strategy to ensure the party returns to power at the federal level.

Wike laments over insecurity

On the issue of insecurity, the Rivers governor said this is not the kind of Nigeria we want.

According to him, there's no day in Nigeria that people are not dying, Sahara Reporters reports.

He mentioned that the deaths were being caused by the government's inability to protect its citizens.

Wike added that it is the responsibility of the government to protect lives and properties and once they fail to do that, there is no governance.

The governor added that the nation needs to fight insecurity with all its might.

Source: Legit.ng