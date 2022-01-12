Governor Makinde has expressed deep sadness over the death of the former governor of Oyo state, Otunba Alao-Akala

The governor in an emotional tribute described the late politician as an illustrious son of the state, one who brought infrastructural development to Oyo and beyond

Meanwhile, Makinde's emotional message was contained in a statement signed and shared on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, January 12

Oyo state, Ibadan- Governor Seyi Makinde has confirmed the death of one of his predecessors Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Makinde in a post shared on his official Facebook page reacts to the news when he was called to deliver a goodwill message at ongoing interfaith prayers for Oyo workers.

The governor, who said he got the news at the event, called for a minute silence and also ordered the ongoing programme be brought to an abrupt end.

Governor Seyi Makinde has confirmed the death of Otunba Alao- Akala, former governor of Oyo state. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"I join the good people of Oyo State to mourn the passing of a former Governor of our dear state, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, which sad event took place today. May his soul rest in peace and may God grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss.

"I have directed that flags fly at half-mast in honour of Governor Alao-Akala, our brother, friend and illustrious son of Oyo State.

"His Excellency will be remembered for his contributions to the development of Oyo State as Governor, especially for taking infrastructural development to other zones of the state outside Ibadan."

The former APC chieftain died Wednesday morning, January 12, in his sleep at his Ogbomoso country home, The Nation added.

