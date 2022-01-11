Abia state government has condemned the continuous spread of falsehood against the state by some individuals

The state government said has said that it would no longer tolerate any form of destructive criticism against the state

The chief of staff to the Abia state governor said that all those who specialise in spreading falsehood against the state would be made to face the law

On Monday, January 10, the government of Abia state said all those who engage in spreading false about the state on social media would be made to face the law.

Premium Times reports that the chief of staff to the Abia state governor, Anthony Agbazuere, issued the warning while speaking to journalists at the Government House.

The Abia state government said it would not tolerate further destructive criticism Photo: Johnpaul Anih

Source: Facebook

Agbazuere said many individuals who do not mean well for Abia state have continued to undermine the activities and efforts being made by the state to ensure growth and development.

Stating that such actions are becoming disheartening, the chief of staff said destructive criticism against the state has become a way of life for many.

Peoples Gazette reports that Agbazuere said the Abia state government is open to constructive and objective criticism.

He, however, said that the spread of falsehood against the state by any individual or group of persons would not be tolerated.

Agbazuere said:

“You can no longer in this country go to Facebook and write what you think or feel to disparage somebody without knowing that there are laws concerning such things in Nigeria."

