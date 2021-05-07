The possibility of Tinubu becoming Nigeria's president in 2023 does not sit well with PDP chieftain, Bode George

The PDP chieftain vowed to renounce his Nigerian citizenship should Tinubu become the nation's president

George also called on the EFCC to probe the APC chieftain's tenure as Lagos state governor

Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, says he will cease to be a Nigerian if Bola Tinubu, the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), becomes president in 2023.

George also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos state governor and his alleged involvement with a tax firm named Alpha Beta Consulting, The Cable reported, citing an Arise TV interview on Friday, May 7, as its source.

Bode George, a PDP chieftain, says he will cease to be a Nigerian should Bola Tinubu, APC national leader, become president. Photo credits: STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images, @RipplesNG

The PDP chieftain was quoted to have said:

“I’ve talked about it and I’m still saying publicly that the EFCC should go urgently and investigate Alpha Beta Company owned by him.

“Let me say it in very clear language, to me it’s an insult to the civilised people of this country who are committed to national development that the likes of him want to run this country.

“We must make sure that they investigate him. He’s junketing all over the place—an insult to the civilised minds who work so hard in this country. If, by whatever yardstick, he becomes the head of state, I will cease to be a Nigerian and I’m not joking.”

Although Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, has not yet expressed his interest in running for office in 2023, many of his supporters have been urging him to contest the presidency.

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has strongly rejected the statement by Tinubu, that the ruling APC which took over the reins of power in 2015 would rule the country beyond 2023.

The APC leader had made the statement after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday night, April 26.

However, Governor Makinde, the only governor on the platform of the PDP in the southwest, disagreed with Tinubu while speaking at the inauguration of the zonal executive of the party held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, on Wednesday, April 28.

