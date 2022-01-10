Elders and leaders from the southeast region have been asked to desist from pleading with President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader

The warning was given by the leaders of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Abakiliki, Ebonyi state's capital city

According to the group, some of the Igbo leaders publicly calling on the president to release Kanu are chameleons

Igbo politicians and leaders have been warned against begging President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The apex socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said some of the Igbo elders have not been sincere in their plea and call for the release of Kanu.

Igbo leaders have continued to call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu. Photo: Ndi Igbo

Source: Facebook

A faction of the group led by Okechukwu Isiguzoro said this in a statement issued by the secretary-general of the Chidi Ibeh and seen by Legit.ng.

The group described some of the Igbo leaders and elders as chameleons who cry foul over Kanu's incarceration in the morning but go around at night to plan their personal vendetta against the IPOB leader.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is warning Igbo politicians and elders to stop begging President Buhari when they contributed to his being detained.

Isiguzoro also accused the Igbo leaders of exploiting the pains and tribulations experienced by Kanu for their own benefit.

Expressing hope for God's intervention in Kanu's ordeal, Isiguzoro said the IPOB leader would be released at the appropriate time without the support of the sly Igbo leaders.

Isiguzoro said:

“It has been exposed that some senators who were among those that recommended the proscription of IPOB in 2017, are now turned activists overnight, pretending to be the messiahs in championing the release of Kanu through their crooked and tricky agenda."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Igbo leaders have said that the solution to the growing agitation due to Kanu's detention can only be through political means.

The leaders also condemned the remarks made by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on his position about Kanu's case.

The Igbo leaders said the issues raised by Kanu is not only peculiar to the Igbos but all other regions of the country.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been urged to strongly support the Igbo presidency in the year 2023.

The call was made by the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo in an interview with its publicity secretary.

According to him, Igbos are suffering in the administration of Buhari because of the support for Jonathan.

Source: Legit.ng