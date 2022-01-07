As the national convention of the ruling APC draws nearer, aspirants are doing everything they can to woo delegates

Former Borno state governor and national chairmanship aspirant, Ali Modu Sheriff, has decided to woo the stakeholders through food items

Foot soldiers of the former governor have been distributing food times in some Niger Delta and south-south states

FCT, Abuja - A group, Coalition of APC Support Groups for Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has distributed food items and cash to known delegates and some elected states and local government’s excos of the party.

Leadership newspaper reports that the distribution was made in the Niger Delta region and other states in northern Nigeria.

Ali Modu Sheriff, a former PDP national chairman, is seeking the same position in the APC. Photo credit: PDP

According to the report, the group led by Engr Jator Abido made the donations during consultative visits to Delta, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Plateau, and Bauchi states.

He said the group decided to engage with known delegates and newly elected officials and stakeholders at the local government levels because of the group’s conviction that politics is local.

Meanwhile, a report by ThisDay newspaper indicates that the national convention of the ruling APC.

According to the report, the convention may not hold next month as the party is still working round the clock to put its troubled house in order.

Group insists on February 5 date for APC national convention

In a related development, a group within the APC, Progressives Mandate Movement (PMM) has challenged the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to ensure that the party's national convention does not fail to hold by Saturday, February 5.

PMM also demanded the immediate release of processes leading to the national convention, adding that if nothing is done by the set date, the national secretariat will be made ungovernable for the CECPC.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, December 26, 2021, and signed by its national coordinator, Hon. Abdullahi Mohammed, the group said it will launch an operation for the party leaders to do the right thing.

APC groups back Dada Olusegun for national youth leadership position

On its part, some progressive youth groups have thrown their weight behind Comrade Dada Olusegun to contest for the National Youth Leader of the party.

The groups cited the political acumen and widespread influence of Comrade Olusegun over the years as a reason for their endorsement.

They said their decision to wholeheartedly support Comrade Dada for the position was based on his wealth of experience in politics, and his acceptability among various APC youth groups.

