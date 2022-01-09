Ahead of 2023, Governor Ayade of Cross River state has indicated that zoning will be used to pick his successor

The Cross River governor who is from the North said his successor will come from Southern Senatorial District of the state in 2023

Ayade also gave assurance that he would not go back on his promise that the some from the south will succeed him, though he said he won't insist on a specific successor

Calabar, Cross River state - Ben Ayade, the governor of Cross River state, has said he is committed to ensuring that power returns to the Southern Senatorial District of the state in 2023.

Premium Times reported that Ayade said this while addressing some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Governor’s Lodge on Sunday, January 9, in Calabar.

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River said he will ensure power returns to the Southern Senatorial District of the state come 2023. Photo credit: Sir Benedict Ayade

Source: Facebook

He explained that his decision to return power to the south was based on morality.

The Cross River state governor insisted that the south had credible people with capacity to be governor.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

“During my campaign for second term, I went to the South and asked them to support my second term bid and that when I win, I will support the south to take over from me because by natural process, they are next senatorial district to produce the governor."

Governor Ayade also dispelled speculations that he is backtracking on his commitment to return power to the south.

He added:

“So, to be able to balance that, as governor, I still uphold my declaration that my successor will come from the south and indeed, he would come from the south."

I won't play God - Ayade

Governor Ayade said though he is committed to ensuring power returns to the south, he would not play God by being specific on who his successor will be, adding that his role is to be fair.

He said:

“The South had taken turn to produce a governor in Donald Duke, the Central had also produced a governor in Sen. Liyel Imoke and the North has produced one in me.

“So, it is common sense that we must go back to the South for equity. Every zone should know that their turn would come one day.

“But to be blind and leave it to crude democracy which was not customised to reflect African sensitivity, that if l have had it, and no matter the circumstance, let another too have it."

2023: Ex-President Jonathan’s son-in-law declares governorship ambition under APC

Meanwhile, Prince Godswill Edward, a son-in-law to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has indicated interest to contest the 2023 governorship election in Cross River state under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Edward who is the special adviser on sports and cinematography to Governor Ayade of Cross River state spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, January 6, in Calabar.

He explained that his desire to be in the contest is to consolidate on the gains of tourism, rural transformation and industrialisation in the state.

Source: Legit.ng