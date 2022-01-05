A billboard bearing the vice president's name as a possible contender in the 2023 presidential election has surfaced

The billboard was seen hanging at the top of a bridge at the Central Business District area of the Federal Capital Territory

A support group used the billboard to urge Nigerians in the FCT to prevail on the vice president to contest for presidency in 2023

Just as the new year begins for 2022, possible plans for Nigeria's vice president Yemi Osinbajo to run for the presidency seems to hit the roof.

The Punch reports that a giant billboard with the photo of the vice president and his name has surfaced in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

The billboard is said to have been hung firmly to the top of a bridge at the Central Business District in Abuja.

A support group with the billboard asked Nigerians to ask Osinbajo to run for presidency in 2023 Photo: The Punch

The campaign banner had the inscription, “Join us, Nigeria asks for Osinbajo 2023" with the name of a group, "The Progressive Project 2023" as sponsor the billboard.

While there was no party name or logo inscribed on the presidential campaign billboard, Legit.ng gathered that this might be a strong indication that the vice president might be contesting for presidency come 2023.

Sources have said that the vice president is strongly interested in contesting for the 2023 presidential election, although Osinbajo is yet to make that declaration public.

Recently, various support and pressure groups have continued to drum support for the vice president's possible ambition despite claims that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, is also interested in the position.

2023: Northern Lawmaker Endorses Osinabjo, Makes Crucial Distinction Between VP, Tinubu

For a lawmaker in Kano, Hafiz Kawu, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not declared for presidency come 2023 elections.

This is one of the reasons Kawu is drumming support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to take over President Buhari's seat in 2023.

Moreover, the lawmaker on Tuesday, January 3, said Osinbajo has all the credentials needed to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

2023: Pro-Osinbajo Group Says 2021 Was a Great Campaign Year for VP’s Supporters

Pro-Osinbajo groups have declared that 2021 was a rewarding year for all its political activities across Nigeria.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, pro-Osinbajo groups have been very visible in all the nooks and crannies of the country.

One of the groups was also formally recognised by the leadership of the APC during the year under review.

