Pro-Osinbajo groups have declared that 2021 was a rewarding year for all its political activities across Nigeria

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, pro-Osinbajo groups have been very visible in all the nooks and crannies of the country

One of the groups was also formally recognised by the leadership of the APC during the year under review

FCT, Abuja - With the increasing support from citizens in all parts of the federation, 2021 has been a great year for those mobilising towards actualizing an Osinbajo Presidency in 2023, The Progressive Project (TPP) has said.

TPP's director of operations, Alhaji Usman A. Usman asserted:

“TPP, the umbrella organization of various groups, including the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) which has been moving quietly across various states, now has much cause for optimism about 2022.”

According to Usman, the warm and fatherly support from the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk as well as his positive comments on the leadership qualities of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN rank high among all those mobilising for an Osinbajo presidency.

In a statement issued from TPP’s newly-opened operations headquarters in Wuse, Abuja on Thursday, December 30, he acknowledged the positive impact of elites and mass groups whose altruism and patriotism have brightened possibilities for an Osinbajo Presidency in 2023.

He stated:

“In a season where many top politicians only hide and weigh things very carefully before throwing their weight behind anyone, Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule pointedly told us that progressive governors are very much inclined towards the presidential candidate that we want.”

Pointing out that much ground is quietly being covered by pro-Osinbajo groups, he acknowledged the contributions of PCG, Businessmen for Osinbajo, Osinbajo Grassroot Organisation, Progressive Women for Osinbajo, South-West Movement for Osinbajo, and the Progressive Elders Group.

Others said to be quietly mobilising for Osinbajo include the Northern Elders’ and Leaders of Thought, National Coalition for Youths and Students, Media For Osinbajo, Muhammad Buhari Dynamic Support Group, Osinbajo Awareness Campaign, and the National Alliance for Osinbajo.

According to the TPP leader, members of all groups associated with the effort to mobilize nationwide support for Osinbajo’s presidential candidature have been instructed to acknowledge the democratic rights of others to aspire for any position.

He added that there is no need to insult or use derogatory words against other aspirants when millions of citizens can easily see that Professor Osinbajo is the most qualified to succeed President Buhari and build further on his legacies.

