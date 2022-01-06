Ahead of the 2023 general election, PDP chieftains have declared their full support for the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar

This was made known by Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the leader of the technical committee for former VP Atiku

Dokpesi further hinted that the twenty-four stakeholders have shown full support for Atiku during the party stakeholders’ meeting in Adamawa

Adamawa, Yola- Nigeria's former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has received a major endorsement from stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 24 states.

According to the Leader of the Technical Committee for Atiku, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, a committee soliciting support for him, has endorsed Atiku for President in 2023, The Nation reports.

The PDP chieftain, Dokpesi, made this disclosure during a visit of his committee to Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

Chief Raymond Dokpesi made this public yesterday. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He said Adamawa was the 24th state his committee was visiting and that all the 24 states showed overwhelming support for Atiku.

Dokpesi, the founder of DAAR Communications, thanked the people of Adamawa for supporting the former Vice-President.

