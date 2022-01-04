The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied claims that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in talks with Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to bring the former president into its fold.

Reacting to the unconfirmed reports on Tuesday, January 3, the spokesman of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, stated they are false, Vanguard reports.

Ologunagba said the ruling party "flying a kite that Dr. Jonathan is likely to join them."

He noted that the PDP is making a lot of efforts to assemble chieftains of the party, including Jonathan, who will rescue Nigeria from the APC's grip.

His words:

“We don’t want to join issues with a sinking party which continues to fool Nigerians all the time.

“This time, they are flying a kite that Dr. Jonathan is likely to join them.

“All I can say is that the leadership of the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee is reaching out to members of the party, including the former President, to join hands with it to help rebuild and rescue Nigeria.

“APC is a special duty vehicle invented to crash Nigeria on a purposeless journey called next level. But we call on Nigerians to team up with the PDP to help win back the nation of our collective dream.

“I insist that we are not aware of our esteemed international statesman, Dr. Jonathan entering into any form of talks with the APC in a bid to join them."

Source: Legit.ng