Governor Wike believes his party, PDP, can rescue Nigeria from all the challenges it is currently battling

The Rivers leader noted that God will not forgive the opposition if it fails to take advantage of the failure of APC to reclaim the presidency in 2023

According to Wike, Nigeria was in serious crisis at the moment especially with insecurity rising by the day

Bauchi state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has it will be difficult for God to forgive the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if it fails to listen to the yearnings of Nigerians to return to power.

Wike disclosed this during a courtesy visit to his Bauchi counterpart, Governor Bala Mohammed on Saturday, January 1, Vanguard reports.

Bauchi governor received his colleague Wike who came to spend the new year with him. Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

The governor stated:

“If we make the mistake of not listening to Nigerians, it will be difficult for God to forgive PDP."

He used an example in the Bible where God had to bring Moses to rescue the Israelites when they were in problem, saying:

"As Nigeria is in problem now, who will lead Nigeria out of this problem, is PDP."

Wike laments over insecurity

On the issue of insecurity, the Rivers governor said this is not the kind of Nigeria we want. According to him, there's no day in Nigeria that people are not dying, Sahara Reporters reports.

He mentioned that the deaths were being caused by the government's inability to protect its citizens.

Wike added that it is the responsibility of the government to protect lives and properties and once they fail to do that, there is no governance.

The governor added that the nation needs to fight insecurity with all its might.

PDP will win 2023 presidency

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Wike had declared that the opposition PDP now has what it takes to return to the presidency in 2023.

He disclosed that the party now had good leadership in place to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Rivers leader charged the new PDP chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to come up with the strategy to ensure the party returns to power at the federal level.

Source: Legit.ng