A former governor of Anambra state and a serving minister in the President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet has spoken on running for the presidency in 2023

Chris Ngige said he would make his decision to either run for the presidency or not in 2023 public by Easter

Ngige added that members of the All Progressives Congress party in Anambra state want him to contest for the position of president

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has said he will make a decision on whether or not he would run for Nigeria's presidency by Easter 2022.

The minister made this disclosure after members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state urged him to join the 2023 presidential race.

Ngige said he will take a final decision on the 2023 presidency by Easter Photo: Chris Ngige

Source: Facebook

The group in a motion moved by a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly for Orumba North Local Government Area, Bar Okonkwo Okom and supported by a member of the Federal Character Commission, Rev Dr Uche Ibeabuchi urged Ngige to join the 2023 presidential race.

Daily Trust reports that Ngige, however, said he is mindful of the demands of his party members and is well aware that he is qualified to contest for the presidency in 2023.

He also said that by every political calculation, the southeast deserves the opportunity to produce the next president of Nigeria.

The minister said the zone cannot achieve this alone without the support of other geopolitical zones.

He, however, appealed to the members of the APC to allow him until Easter of 2022 to respond to their demand as he is yet to consult with his family members, political associates and other stakeholders.

The Guardian reports that Okom had said that Ngige having served as a governor and a minister is qualified to be president.

Okom added that Ngige's performance as a governor in Anambra state has remained evergreen in the memory of the Anambra people.

He said:

“He, as a senator that represented Anambra central senatorial district, delivered effective representation and ensured that the seven local government areas that made up the zone are connected to the centre through constituency projects and attracted government presence."

