President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to intervene in the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress party

The call for the president's intervention was made by some members of the APC who are based in Europe

The group said they believe the president can ensure that the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee conducts the party's national convention and other activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee of Chairmen in Diaspora (Europe) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and allow the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Convention Planning Committee to conduct the party's national convention.

The party members in the diaspora said the president should also ensure that the committee conducts the APC's presidential primary.

The APC group in diaspora wants Buni-led committee to conduct the party's national convention

Source: Facebook

The group in a statement seen by Legit.ng said the Buni-led committee has followed international best practices and this must be adopted in charting the way forward for the APC ahead of the next general elections.

In its statement signed by Maxwell Okolo and Margrette Mark, its president and secretary, the group said a review of various development within the party shows that some people do not mean well for the APC.

The statement alleged that those who have been causing the crisis rocking the party are the ones who have done little or nothing to encourage the caretaker committee.

The diaspora group added that it would be best for the committee to conduct both the national convention and presidential primary simultaneously.

It said:

"We should be strategic to conserve resources and channel the same into winning elections instead of dissipating them on hosting multiple events."

