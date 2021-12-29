Youths under the aegis of All Progressives Congress Youth Development Solidarity Vanguard have issued a warning to some of their party members

The youth warned against the plans to truncate the victory roadmap initiated by the Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni's caretaker committee

According to the group, members of the party at the national, state and ward levels are plotting to sabotage the committee

The All Progressives Congress Youth Development and Solidarity Vanguard have warned against a planned truncation of the victory roadmap of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee.

The group urged what it described as troublemakers and agents of destabilisation to quit their quest to jeopardise the plans listed by the committee.

The APC youths said some people are working to sabotage the efforts of Governor Buni's led caretaker committee Photo: Chuks Okere

Speaking at a press conference attended by Legit.ng in Abuja, the secretary-general of the group, Tobias Ogbeh, passed a vote of confidence on the Governor Buni-led committee, noting that it has already surpassed expectations.

Ogbeh said the APC youth group has vowed to resist anyone who imports thugs and miscreants into Abuja from Lagos or Kano to prevent the committee from carrying out its duties.

He said the committee has continued to quell the crisis in the party, united members and set the APC on the path for groundbreaking success in 2023.

Ogbeh said that despite these gains, some saboteurs have relentlessly tried to undermine the party under different guises, including launching judicial challenges to the legality of the committee.

He beckoned on the alleged saboteurs who he said pretend to be APC members at the national, state and ward level - to quit their schemes to intimidate the committee.

He added:

"We will not hesitate to activate the full weight of the law to curtail the illegalities they are perpetrating against the party."

The group also said anyone trying to force the committee to leave office when it has not finished its mandate of rejuvenating the party is either of the PDP pretending to be APC or saboteurs who want the party to lose future elections

It, however, urged the committee to rise above the distractions that are being placed in its path and forge ahead to consolidate the party.

Ogbeh noted:

"The All Progressives Congress Youth Solidarity Vanguard therefore categorically warns all these saboteurs to desist from incurring the wrath of party men and women, who will not hesitate to activate the full weight of the law to curtail the illegalities they are perpetrating against the party."

