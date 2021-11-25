Ahead of the 2023 elections, a Muslim group known as the North Central Muslim Peace Initiative (NCMPI) has spoken on presidential zoning

The NCMPI said the North Central zone should produce the next president of Nigeria in the next general elections

The Muslim group argued that allowing someone from the North Central to emerge the president will go a long way in restoring peace

Jos, Plateau state - The North Central Muslim Peace Initiative (NCMPI) has said the next president to succeed Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 should come from the North Central zone.

Daily Trust reported that the group said such move is a key move to restore peace and boost development of the nation.

The North Central Muslim Peace Initiative (NCMPI) wants President Buhari's successor in 2023 to emerge from North Central zone. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng gathers that the president of the NCMPI, Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, said this on Wednesday, November 24, at the group’s emergency meeting in Jos, Plateau state.

The meeting was convened to address the ethnoreligious crises, farmers-herdsmen’s clashes and other challenges in the zone.

Zazzaga called on groups, religious and private bodies to be meaningfully and uprightly involved in politics in order to contribute to decisions and policymaking in the country.

In his remarks, the NCMPI coordinator, Kogi state, Sani Muhammed Lokoja, said the group was partnering with non-Muslim groups and socio-cultural associations to ensure peace reigns in the zone and the nation at large.

2023 presidency: Prominent Nigerian clerics reveal their anointed aspirant

In a related development, religious leaders under the auspices of the North Central Inter-Faith Clerics Council of Nigeria have endorsed Moses Ayom to be the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

The group which comprised of Muslim and Christian clerics called on Nigerians to support Ayom for equity and justice.

Legit.ng gathered that the clerics said since 1999, the North Central geopolitical zone has not produced either the president or the vice president unlike other zones of the country.

Presidential campaign posters of former APC governor flood the streets

Similarly, presidential campaign posters of former Ogun state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, have surfaced in the southwest state.

The poster which reads “Your voice, your choice SIA (meaning Senator Ibikunle Amosun) for President,” was sighted at the popular NNPC bridge along presidential boulevard way, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

It was gathered that some vehicles in the metropolis were also sighted to have been branded with a similar campaign.

