Barely a week after Nigerian lawmakers passed the 2022 budget, it has been transmitted to President Buhari for assent

One of the president's aides, Garba Shehu, has confirmed that the Nigerian leader will sign the bill on Friday, the last day of 2021

Buhari had presented the 2022 budget to a joint session of the NASS on October 7, and the lawmakers increased it from the proposed N16.391tn to N17.126 trillion

The presidency has confirmed that the 2022 Appropriation Bill will be signed on Friday, December 31, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed to Channels Television on Tuesday, December 28, by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

The presidential aide said the National Assembly has transmitted the 2022 budget and President Buhari will sign the bill into law by 10am.

President Buhari during the presentation of the 2022 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Nigerian lawmakers pass 2022 budget

This comes barely a week after the House of Representatives and the Senate passed the federal government’s budget of N17.126 trillion. The lawmakers raised the benchmark price of crude from the proposed $57 per barrel to $62.

According to the Senate leadership, the increase in the price of oil is expected to reflect the current market values of the oil barrel in the international market.

A communication from the Clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Amos, to the presidency, a copy of which was sighted on Tuesday, December 28, showed that the budget was transmitted on Friday, December 24, and received by the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President on Christmas Day.

Buhari presents 2022 appropriation bill to lawmakers

On Thursday, October 7, President Buhari presented the 2022 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The president in a letter to both the Senate and House of Representatives informed the lawmakers of his visit to the legislative complex to present the Appropriation Bill.

Breakdown of the 2022 budget

According to Legit.ng analysis of the 2022 appropriation bill proposal, out of the N16.39 trillion spending plan next year, N30.67 million will go into fueling statehouse generating set and plant.

The cost of cooking gas will gulp N22.07 million in the year 2022.

The state house budget shows a total of N66.49 million will be spent on Aso Rock library.

