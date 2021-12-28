It's just three days to the end of the year, the National Assembly has transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari the 2022 budget for assent.

According to the report, the move was earlier delayed by the federal lawmakers because the piece of legislation is facing an implementation challenge

The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed that the budget would be transmitted to Buhari by Thursday, December 30

Abuja- The National Assembly has transmitted the 2022 Appropriation Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent, on Tuesday, December 28, according to The Punch.

It would be recalled that the House of Representatives and the Senate passed the federal government’s budget on Tuesday and Wednesday last week, respectively.

The lawmakers raised the total estimates from the proposed N16.391 trillion to N17.126 trillion. The oil benchmark was raised from the proposed $57 per barrel to $62.

House of Representatives and the Senate passed the budget last week. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had said the budget would be transmitted to Buhari by Thursday, December 30.

A communication from the Clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Amos, to the presidency, a copy of which the newspaper sighted on Tuesday, showed that the budget was transmitted on Friday and received by the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President on Saturday.

The president is expected to assent to the money bill by Saturday, December 1.

