LIVE UPDATES: President Buhari Presents 2022 Budget to National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari will be presenting the 2022 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly today, Thursday, October 7.

The president in a letter to both the Senate and House of Representatives informed the lawmakers of his visit to the legislative complex to present the Appropriation Bill.

Legit.ng is prepared to give you a live update of the event.

Buhari is expected to arrive at the National Assembly and lay the budget before the lawmakers at noon.

The president is also expected to speak on the following among others:

1. the 2020 budget performance

2. Insecurity across the country

3. Economic crisis with regards to crude oil price

4. The COVID-19 pandemic