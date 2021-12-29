More photos of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu has been released to enable his supporters to know that he is hale and hearty

The photos of the former governorship aspirant in Imo state and his wife was shared on social media days after he was arrested by hooded policemen

Nwosu has since stated that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state is behind his ordeal at the hands of the policemen

Owerri - Photos of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu and his wife, Lolo Uloma Rochas Nwosu praying in a church has surfaced online.

by Darlington Ibekwe, a media aide to Nwosu on Tuesday, December 28.

The couple spotted praying in a church after their ordeal at the hands of policemen. Photo credit: Darlington Ibekwe

Ibekwe, a social media influencer, recorded the viral video in which Nwosu was forcefully abducted by masked policemen inside a church in Nkwerre, Imo state.

The photos of Nwosu and his wife surfaced 48 hours after the incident which sparked outrage across the country.

In the photos, the couple was seen kneeling in front of an altar in a church in apparent thanksgiving after the ordeal they faced from the policemen.

Ibekwe wrote:

“Ugwumba Uche Nwosu & wife Lolo Uloma Rochas Nwosu begins the day with prayer at Victory Chapel (Yahweh Gate).”

In another Facebook post, Ibekwe shared a video of Nwosu addressing the press after his ordeal at the hands of the policemen.

He alleged that the policemen were acting on the directive of one CSP Adamu Shaba, the chief security officer of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Okorocha accuses Hope Uzodimma of complicity in Uche Nwosu's arrest

Recall that Senator Rochas Okorocha on Tuesday, December 28 suggested elements described as ‘unknown gunmen’ are police operatives from Government House, Owerri.

Okorocha, a former governor of Imo state, made the allegation while speaking to Channels Television in reaction to the arrest of Nwosu.

Nwosu, a son-in-law to Okorocha served as the former governor's chief of staff and former Secretary to the State Government.

Rochas Okorocha's earlier statement on Uche Nwosu's arrest

Okorocha had earlier reacted to the arrest during a press briefing, accusing the police of arresting Nwosu without a warrant.

He alleged that Governor Uzodimma deceived the inspector general of police, Usman Baba, to arrest Nwosu.

Condemning the way his son-in-law was picked up, he said his wife Nkechi was pushed down while his first daughter's clothes were torn to pieces.

