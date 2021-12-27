Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law to ex-Governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha, was handcuffed after he was arrested on Sunday

Nwosu was arrested at St Peter’s Anglican church in Imo state during an outing service after the burial of his mother, Jemimah Nwosu

This development has generated heated reactions in the polity and the politician has come out to clear the air regarding the move by the Force a few hours after his release

Less than 24 hours after he was arrested in church, former Imo gubernatorial candidate, Uche Nwosu, has been released.

The Punch reports that Nwosu in a statement issued on Monday, December 27, by his media aide, Chikezie Nwadike, disclosed that he didn’t spend the night in the facilities of the police.

The statement addressed also the rumours in some quarters that Nwosu was arrested in a church because he had refused to honour many police invitations extended to him.

The statement further challenged the police or anybody who held the opinion to produce documented proof wherein Nwosu was invited by the police.

Nwosu said that he was fine and thanked Nigerians who stood up for him when his safety was not known.

The statement reads in part:

“This is to inform the general public, friends and well-wishers, supporters and sympathizers that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, who was abducted by security agencies while observing church service at St Peter’s Anglican Church Umunwokwe Village Eziama-Obaire Nkwerre LGA, has regained his freedom and released unconditionally. He never spent a night in their custody as every effort was put in place to get him out."

Okorocha condemns arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that there was confusion as policemen stormed the St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziam Obire, in Nkwerre LGA of Imo state shooting in the air as they whisked Nwosu away.

His father-in-law had even reacted to the arrest, accusing the police of arresting Nwosu without a warrant.

Okorocha said the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, deceived the inspector general of police, Usman Baba, to arrest Nwosu.

Condemning the way his son-in-law was picked up, he said his wife Nkechi was pushed down while his first daughter's clothes were torn to pieces.

