As Christian all over the world celebrate the birth of the lord Jesus Christ, the president, Muhammadu Buhari has chosen the day to change his profile picture, a change was is not lost to Nigerians.

Following the change in profile picture, many Nigerians have had one or two things to say about the president. Many people praised him while others criticised him.

President Buhari has changed his profile picture. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

In this report, Legit.ng brings you some of the comments curated from the Facebook page of the president.

Godwin Onoghokere wrote:

"My President Buhari, my amiable, competent, loving, charismatic, trustworthy, unblemished, beautifully-handsome, patient, the best President of Nigeria; may you be blessed forever!

We sincerely love you from the bottom of our hearts! We would always be grateful! Keep glowing with sweet smiles!

Stephen Ifeanyi Azubuike added:

"A great man of zeal, vision and passion for enjoyment. You cannot come and kill yourself abeg. Nigeria's problem is too much."

Rufai M Hassanon his part wrote:

"This message is just to call on the attention of Mr president and those with offices in higher positions to lock into some of the issues affecting lives of ordinary Nigerians.

"We are sending it to Mr president its not sending the message let it get to him if we send it cause I noticed him Mr president and some people close to him who are blocking him from seeing what the message are going through wicked subordinates, if its because of worldly things.

"Mr president this is your duty if one individual is affected its on you cause you are the one who asked us to vote for you. That if you win the election the message will cry no more the message even contributed fund to support your campaign A father can even hate his son if he the son dislike you Still heve good faith in you but Mr president in your own home town terrosts are killing masses in their houses when will the ordinary people in my country ever enjoy the good life they hope for? We want to sleep in our house.

Please help us for the sake of GOD and his prophet."

Adamu Wada Dutse

"I'm proud to have you as my President. Even your opponents have testified that you not corrupt. Wishing you long life and more wisdom with which to lead Nigeria to a greater height."

