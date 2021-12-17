President Muhammadu Buhari's 79th birthday celebrations remains a trending topic in Nigeria at the moment

Governors in the party of the president have joined his associates and supporters to celebrate his 79th birthday

The governors described the president as a role model and source of inspiration to them through his actions

FCT, Abuja - Serving governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined Nigerians home and abroad to celebrate the 79th birthday of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari, political leader of the APC, on Friday, December 17 clocked 79 years of age.

President Buhari celebrated his 79th birthday on Friday, December 17. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the chairman of the PGF and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, acknowledged and commended Buhari's leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

The statement also expressed confidence that under the current administration, Nigeria will surmount all the challenges confronting her.

Part of the statement read:

“The Progressive Governors Forum joins His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his family to celebrate his 79th birthday. Together with all Nigerians, we celebrate this special day with you and your family.

“We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. In the last few years, the world has been challenged further to nation specific issues.

“We are confident that under your leadership, we shall continue to triumph over our challenges while progressing to a stronger, prosperous and more peaceful nation.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work under your leadership with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of our APC federal government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians.

“We are very proud of your patriotic leadership. You are our role model and a source of inspiration.”

How Buhari celebrated his birthday in far-away Turkey

Recall that President Buhari celebrated his birthday outside Nigeria, precisely in Istanbul, Turkey where he is on official assignment.

Garba Shehu, presidential media aide, disclosed that the president cut a birthday cake that was molded in green-white-green to start his day.

He said President Buhari afterward went straight to chair a planning meeting with officials in his delegation and thereafter drove to the Dolmabahce Palace for a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Recep Erdogan.

Buhari looking forward to retirement after presidency

Meanwhile, President Buhari has said he looks forward to going back to his farm in 2023 when his tenure ends.

Buhari made this known while marking his 79th birthday in Istanbul, where he is scheduled to participate in the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit hosted by President Erdogan.

The president also assured that he will do his best to promote the interest of the nation and its people before the time comes.

Source: Legit