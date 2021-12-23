President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged not to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu with trial

General Bata Haruna (retired) said such action would be an affront to Nigeria's constitution and the judiciary as an institution

According to Haruna, allegations of treason and terrorism for which Kanu is accused of should not be treated with a kid's glove

A retired Nigerian Army officer, Bata Haruna, has called for due process and the provisions of the law to be followed in the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Vanguard reports that Haruna made the call in an interview with trust TV on Wednesday, December 22.

Addressing calls from various political quarters for the release of the IPOB leader, Haruna said cases of treason and alleged terrorism should not be handled with a kid's glove.

He said Kanu should not be released without following due process or abiding by the letters of the law.

Haruna called on the administration of President Muhammdu Buhari to ensure that it assigns to the functions of the judiciary and the rule of law.

The retired general said such will strengthen Nigeria's institutions and as well enable them to effectively carry out their functions.

Haruna said:

“It is disheartening that the law is not applied equally to all…as a soldier….consequent to the war, we had coup makers."

"They were tried, they were shot. But today, incidents and facts pointing to treason, are being played around as a political game to waste other people’s lives."

The retired military officer asked:

“Kanu is an example. Is it not very current?"

He added that calls by most leaders asking for the release of Kanu without trial is tantamount to subverting the constitutional provisions of the rule of the judiciary, as supposed to the executive.

