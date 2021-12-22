The PDP chieftains in Akwa Ibom state are in a celebratory mood as Mr. Godwin Udoudehe has joined the party

Uyo - Mr. Godwin Udoedehe has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state.

Interestingly, Godwin is the elder brother to Senator John James Udoedehe, the acting national secretary of the APC.

Udoedehe being received at the office of the Akwa Ibom PDP state chairman. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom PDP

Source: Facebook

Declaring his defection on Tuesday, December 21 at the PDP state chairman's office, Uyo, Mr. Godwin, who pledged allegiance to the PDP, noted that the party's visions and actions align with the collective aspirations of Akwa Ibom people.

His words:

“The truth is: It is not a coincidence that the generality of Akwa Ibom people have continued to choose the PDP as the most preferred political platform which leaders have emerged since the return of democracy in 1999.

“This is because the PDP has continued to demonstrate by her actions that it means well for the growth and progress of this state.

“Go around the country and see the mess that other APC states have become. So for me, pitching my tent with the PDP is my way of showing that I believe in the Akwa Ibom dream.”

He expressed appreciation to the party for opening her doors for him, stressing that his defection to the party is informed by the need to join the winning team whom he confessed has made remarkable impacts in the state since 1999.

Mr. Udoedehe stated that he came in company of his wife to bear him witness promising never to return back to the APC.

Receiving the Uyo born politician, Akwa Ibom PDP chairman, Rt Hon Elder Aniekan Akpan commended Udoedehe for returning 'home' after a political sojourn, adding that the party is ready to accommodate and work with him.

