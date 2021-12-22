President Muhammadu Buhari's decision not to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill may not have any significance after all

If the words of Senator George Sekibo are anything to go by, the president might be vetoed by the National Assembly

Sekibo stated that 73 senators across party divided has already made their commitment to override the president on the bill

National Assembly - Senator George Sekibo who represents River East senatorial district has declared that 73 senators have indicated interest to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Sekibo who is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said signatures have been collected from the senators willing to override the president, and the signatures cut across party lines.

President Buhari had rejected the bill based on the direct primary clause. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

He made this known in an interview with Channels Television at the close of plenary on Tuesday, December 21.

He said:

“Why will Mr. President say he doesn’t want direct primaries? The country is not his limited liability company. This is a country and this is a chamber. So the Senate ought to override him.

“By the law, we have the power to override him, in Section 58(4) and (5) of the Constitution. So, if the Constitution gives us the power to do so, we will use our powers to do it…Yes, we are compiling signatures. We have gotten more than 73 persons prepared to override the veto. it cuts across party lines.”

The Senate will need at least two-thirds of its 109 members to vote in support of overriding the president’s veto if the matter is put to vote.

The 73 senators Senator Sekibo talked about make up the exact number that is required although he did not provide the names of the signatories.

Sekibo had earlier in the day interrupted proceedings and asked that the Senate proceed into a closed-door session to discuss the president’s veto.

The lawmaker had raised a point of order stating the urgency of the Senate to make a decision on the matter before proceeding on the Christmas holiday.

His words:

“It is my opinion that the Senate dissolves into a closed-door session and discuss it so that we can take appropriate decision on it before we go for our Christmas break.

“So, I submit that the Senate - before we take the budget - dissolves into committee of the whole in closed session to discuss it and take a decision.”

