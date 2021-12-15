The National Assembly has said the passage of the 2022 budget earlier scheduled for this week will no longer be possible

Barau Jibrin, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation revealed that this was to make provisions for national census and elections

The 2022 budget of N16.39 trillion was presented by President Muhammadu Buhari before a joint session of the National Assembly

Abuja - A report by Premium Times indicates that the National Assembly has shifted the passage of 2022 budget of N16.39 trillion to next week.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Barau Jibrin, disclosed this on Wednesday, December 15, in Abuja.

The National Assembly on Wednesday announced it has shifted the passage of the 2022 budget. Photo credit: State House

Source: Facebook

Jibrin speaking with journalists explained that this was to give room for the prparations of the 2022 National Population Census and 2023 general elections. According to him, both exercises are important.

He said:

“As a result of the importance of the two exercises, the passage of the 2022 budget will no longer be possible this week as earlier planned and clearly stated on our time table.”

It was reported that the 2022 budget was supposed to have been laid for eventual passage before the postponement.

President Muhammadu Buhari who had presented the 2022 Appropriation Bill before a joint session of the National Assembly described it as Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability.

Senate president assures passage of 2022 budget before end of 2021

Recall that the president of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan assured President Buhari and Nigerians at large that the 2022 budget will be passed by the National Assembly before the end of 2021.

Speaking during the presentation of the budget by President Buhari, the Senate president said the National Assembly is totally committed to ensuring that the 2022 Appropriation Bill is passed to law by the end of the year.

The president of the Senate during his speech recalled that the present National Assembly had promised to work to ensuring Nigeria returns to a January to December budget cycle.

2022 Budget: Buhari lists 5 major areas Nigeria’s loans will be focused on

Legit.ng previously reported that Buhari revealed the major areas the loans acquired by his administration have been and will continue to be focused on.

The president made the revelation on Thursday, October 7, when he submitted the 2022 Appropriation Bill before the Joint Session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

His speech during the presentation was shared on Facebook by one of his spokesmen, Femi Adesina. President Buhari also argued that Nigeria does not have a debt sustainability problem but a revenue challenge.

