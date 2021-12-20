The Progressives Consolidation group has declared that its campaign to ensure VP Osinbajo emerges president is on course

The group made the declaration in reaction to the positive comments of the Emir of Daura concerning the vice president

The Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouk Umar had in Katsina over the weekend, hailed the genuine leadership qualities of Osinbajo

FCT, Abuja - Non-partisan statements extolling the leadership attributes of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo have further reinforced the commitment of members of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) towards actualizing an Osinbajo Presidency in 2023, leaders of the group have said.

In a statement issued on Sunday, December 19, and sent to Legit.ng, the PCG emphasized that their outing in Katsina and the warm reception given to Professor Osinbajo by the masses and royalty speaks volumes about what people with good foresight should expect in 2023.

VP Osinbajo has been extolled for his leadership qualities by various prominent Nigerians. Photo credit: next24online/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Barrister Emmanuel Pippa, spokesman of the pro-Osinbajo PCG stated:

“The revered royal father’s objective and very positive comments extolling the positive attributes of the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo further reinforces convictions about the fatherly wisdom of the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouk Umar and the genuine leadership qualities of Osinbajo.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“It was a crucial meeting between clarity of vision and clarity of perception and fortunately, members of the PCG which is the mobilization arm of The Progressive Project (TPP) were on hand to join the entire people of Daura Emirate in witnessing not only an installation but also, an unfolding of future events.”

In their statement, the PCG noted that the Emir who was not given to frivolity unequivocally acknowledged that he (Osinbajo) “is a very good man, he is my favorite person.”

According to Barrister Pippa, the warm and enthusiastic reception granted the Vice President by ordinary citizens as well as the Emir of Daura’s affirmation that:

“He is a noble man who keeps his promises and a trustworthy person who has so much patience and knows what to do at any given time,” clearly differentiates Osinbajo from other aspirants to the nation’s top position.

He added:

“Knowing that Professor Osinbajo has been a very loyal and trustworthy vice president and understanding that he is a man of great intellectual capacity further reinforces the hopes of Nigeria’s true progressives who look forward to a consolidation of gains made under President Muhammadu Buhari as well as a decisive march towards national greatness, unity, and development.

“The Emir of Daura is too frank and candid to refer to just anyone as his favourite person and as someone who keeps promises; luckily for us in the PCG, the great leadership qualities of Professor Yemi Osinbajo is perceptible to the highly-placed and millions of ordinary citizens whose votes will decide the outcome of 2023 presidential elections.”

Emir of Daura commends VP Osinbajo, says he is a noble man

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Emir of Daura on Saturday, December 18 showered praises on VP Osinbajo.

Osinbajo attended the installation of President Buhari's son, Yusuf, as the Talban Daura, a district head chieftaincy.

Speaking of the vice president, the Emir of Daura had among other things, said:

“He, the vice president is a noble man who keeps his promises and a trustworthy person who has so much patience and knows what to do at any given time.”

Asagba of Asaba commends VP Osinbajo, says he is a wise man

Recall that VP Osinbajo was recently described as a wise man and a great deputy to President Buhari by the Asagba, traditional ruler of Asaba, Delta state, Prof. Chike Edozien.

The Asagba made the comment on Monday, November 29 when the vice president paid him a courtesy call in Asaba.

The vice president had visited the monarch during a trip to grace the commissioning of the Delta state new civil service secretariat complex, which was also named after the traditional ruler.

Source: Legit.ng