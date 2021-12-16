Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo seems to be a popular choice among many Nigerians for the 2023 presidency

The vice president is also the choice of so many popular pressure groups in the country and beyond

One of such groups say it will be a disaster if the ruling All Progressives Congress does not field Osinbajo as its presidential candidate in 2023

Ibadan - Leaders of the National Coalition Group, NCG in Ibadan, Oyo state have declared that they stand out among other groups rooting for an Osinbajo presidency come 2023.

Alhaji Yahaya Ali, leader of the Ibadan NCG chapter, made the declaration on Thursday, December 16, and insisted that Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN remains the best option for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Members of the NCG Oyo chapter, welcoming VP Osinbajo to the state on Thursday, December 16. Photo credit: NCG media

Source: Facebook

His words:

“Professor Yemi Osinbajo is a man with experience and would douse tension in the southern region if given the ticket. He commands respect in the north and carries humility of the south. He is a fully detribalized Nigerian.”

Legit.ng gathered that the group mobilized overwhelmingly to welcome the vice president to Oyo state on Thursday, December 16.

VP Osinbajo was in Oyo state to inaugurate the Senator Abiola Ajimobi Resource Centre at the IPPS University of Ibadan in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The event was one of the events lined up to honour the memory of former Oyo state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi on his 72nd posthumous birthday.

Earlier in a telephone interview with Legit.ng, the NNG national secretary, Dr. Eli Eberechukwu Dibia extolled the virtues of Professor Osinbajo as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, University Don, pastor, awhile describing him as Nigeria's most humble vice president.

He added that VP Osinbajo is the most appropriate person to fly the APC presidential flag come 2023.

Dr. Dibia stated that if the APC made the mistake of not fielding Osinbajo as a presidential candidate in 2023, it will mean trading off victory to the opposition.

He added:

“Professor Yemi Osinbajo is the surest for a seamless victory for APC and the best for Nigeria.”

In a related development, youths under the aegis of Ogun Youth Network have urged VP Osinbajo to step forward and contest for president.

According to the group, Osinbajo remains the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari having worked closely with him.

Oluwagbenga Odumosu, the chairman of the Ogun Youth Network, also noted that the vice president has what it takes to govern Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Osinbajo Grassroot Organisation has disclosed that plans are being perfected by some unscrupulous element to defame VP Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to the group, the plans include a smear campaign and character assassination of the vice president.

The group made this known through a statement signed by its national convener, Ojo Sylvanus Foluso, and sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 8.

