The Arewa group on Oyo has pledged its undying support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in his presidential ambition

The northern body which voiced its decision to stand by Osinbajo spoke on Friday, December 17, in Oyo

Alhaji Yahaya Alli, the group's leader, referred to the vice president as an honest man who is trustworthy and sincere

University of Ibadan, Oyo - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was on Friday, December 17, endorsed for president ahead of the 2023 presidential election by the Hausa community in Oyo on the platform of the Arewa group.

Members of the northern group pledged their full support for the vice president during a programme in Oyo organised for the late former governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi, The Nation reports.

The group said Osinbajo is an honest man (Photo: Prof Yemi Osinbajo)

Source: Twitter

During the occasion, the leader of the group, Alhaji Yahaya Alli, described Professor Osinbajo as a man of honour, integrity, and someone who can be reckoned with.

Alli said the number two citizen of the country has worked with President Muhammadu Buhari in unison as if he is a twin brother and can be trusted to consolidate on his principal's achievements.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He stated further:

“He is a trustworthy man and he is a man that we can hand over the affairs of our country into his hands. We have seen what he has done for the past seven and half years. He can do it.

“If you look at what happened between him and his principal, who is President Muhammadu Buhari, there is a kind of trust between them like twin brothers, to the extent that whenever Baba Buhari is going outside the country for a long time, he always hands over the power to him.

“So, I believe that Prof Osinbajo is a kind of person that we can easily trust and that we can easily hand over power to, come 2023 by God’s grace. I know God will take over.

“On behalf of Hausa Community in Oyo State, and on behalf of Sarkin Sabo of Ibadanland, we are together with Prof Osinbajo.”

2023: Osinbajo best qualified to consolidate legacies of Buhari, says PCG

Meanwhile, a group, The Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG), had insisted that Osinbajo was the best-qualified person to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

The group made this known via its convener, Aliyu Kurfi, in a letter to the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The PCG is a component member of The Progressive Project 2023 (TPP) with millions of advocates across the country.

Source: Legit Nigeria