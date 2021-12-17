Yahaya Bello, Morayo Lebi, others congratulate President Buhari

Governor Yahaya Bello has sent his birthday wishes as President Muhammadu Buhari clocks 79 years of age

Also, Morayo Lebi, senatorial aspirant of the APC in Ondo south congratulated the president in a statement made available to Legit

On his part, Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa prayed that the good lord will grant the president wisdom and patience

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 79th birthday celebration.

Bello said the president has served the country with vigor and unquestionable commitment. He also wished the president more strength to continue his good works.

Some top Nigerians have congratulated Muhammadu Buhari as he celebrates his 79th birthday. Photo: Femi Adesina

The governor wrote:

"Happy Birthday to the President of the most powerful black nation on earth, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

"On behalf of my family, the good people and Government of Kogi State, I hereby congratulate the father of our dear Nation, President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

"You have served our Nation with vigor and unquestionable commitment. You have remained an icon for good Governance and transparency.

"Baba, we wish you more strength as you continue to do us proud. May you live long and continue to engrace our Nation with your peculiar personality."

Also, Barister Morayo Lebi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, has joined all well meaning Nigerians to congratulate the president.

The Ondo south senatorial aspirant made this known in a press statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, December 17.

According to him, the president came to power during a difficult phase in the history of Nigeria and has continued to do his best to reposition the country.

He praised the president for the infrastructural development being witnessed in the country in recent times.

Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa also congratulated the president. The Delta state governor prayed that the good lord will grant the president wisdom and patience to steer Nigeria’s ship-of-state out of troubled waters.

He wrote:

"On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I join friends, family and well-wishers in congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari as he turns 79 today.

"Your Excellency, as you celebrate this year's anniversary of your birth, it is my prayer and that of Deltans that God will continue to grant you good health, wisdom and patience to steer Nigeria’s ship-of-state out of troubled waters."

