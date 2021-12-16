A vote of was confidence has been passed in the Mai Mala Buni-led leadership in the APC by state caretaker chairmen of the party

The state chairmen said they have resolved to stand with the caretaker committee and give it every support to succeed in its assignment

The party leaders also rejected any attempt to destabilise and change the leadership of the party by unconstitutional methods

FCT, Abuja - State chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have said they will resist any attempt to derail the current party leadership under governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state from actualising its objectives.

Addressing a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Thursday, December 16 at the national secretariat of the party, spokesman of the state chairmen forum, Jones Erue, urged the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to concentrate on its assignment.

Spokesman of the APC state chairmen speaking at the party secretariat during the visit. Photo credit: APC media

Source: Facebook

He said:

“We stand by the constitutionality of our party. We stand with the leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni and we will continue to give a hand of fellowship. We will continue to give the backing needed, we will continue to fight in the trenches with you.

“We want to say that our party, the All Progressives Congress is greater than any individual, therefore, its existence is paramount to us and we are not going to mortgage it for any reason. We are not going to destroy our APC for any reason.

“Therefore, we state chairmen resolved and we stand with the leadership of our great party under the leadership of his Excellency, Mai Mala Buni.

“We are not in a military regime, we operate a constitution. Therefore, anybody in whatever form they come to challenge the corporate existence of our party, we will stand against such force no matter who is behind the force because this is our party we have no other party apart from APC.

“We want the leadership of the party to know and be rest assured that we are with them in this.

“We want the national leadership should know that this is an issue we will ruthlessly deal with in our various states.”

While assuring the Buni's CECPC of total support, Prophet Erue said the forum admired its courage in the face of all that was happening and:

“We pray God to continue to give you the stamina to stir us to the point of victory in all our endeavors as a party.”

Congresses attended by Ganduje faction in Kano authentic, says APC

Recall that the CECPC recently declared that it did not send a parallel state congress committee to Kano state.

The APC national leadership also said it was waiting to receive and study the recent high court judgement recognising Senator Ibrahim Shekarau's faction in the state.

Akpanudoedehe gave the assurance on Monday, December 6 while speaking to journalists including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja.

FCT high court sacks Ganduje-led APC faction in Kano

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the APC executive committee loyal to Governor Ganduje was sacked by an FCT high court.

Justice Hamza Muazu delivering the ruling on Tuesday, November 30, granted all the reliefs sought by the Shekarau faction.

The faction had sought a declaration that no ward and local government congresses were conducted by the Ganduje-led group.

Source: Legit Newspaper