Lauretta Onochie's nomination as INEC commissioner by President Buhari has been rejected by the Senate

The upper legislative chamber explained that Onochie's nomination violated the Principle of Federal Character which is enshrined in the constitution

Onochie's nomination had drawn widespread outrage as many Nigerians opined that her involvement in partisan politics made her unfit for the job

National Assembly Complex, Abuja - The Senate has rejected Lauretta Onochie's nomination as a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Daily Trust reported that Onochie was rejected following the consideration of the report of the Committee on INEC, chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano).

The Senate has rejected Lauretta Onochie's nomination as an INEC national commissioner. Photo credit: Initiative for African Youth Advancement, Advocacy and Empowerment

Legit.ng gathers that the panel recommended Onochie’s disqualification as INEC National Commissioner because her nomination is allegedly in violation of Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution on the Principle of Federal Character.

The committee explained that there is currently a serving commissioner from Delta state, where Onochie hails from.

The Punch also reported that the Senate at the committee of the whole voted against Onochie's nomination.

Legit.ng notes that contrary to the reason given by the lawmakers, many Nigerians and the opposition parties had rejected Onochie's nomination based on the ground that she is involved in partisan politics.

The Senate also stood down the approval of Professor Sani Mohammed Adam till further legislative action.

Ex-INECchairman Jega asks Senate to reject Onochie's nomination

Earlier, Professor Attahiru Jega, a former INEC chairman had warned the Senate against confirming the appointment of the presidential aide, Onochie, as a national commissioner of the electoral body to avoid controversy.

Jega also said President Muhammadu Buhari could withdraw Onochie’s nomination and replace her with another female from her state, noting that there are many other eligible women for the job.

The former INEC boss said this while appearing as a guest on Channels Television on Sunday, July 11.

APC planning to rig 2023 elections, Governor Wike alleges

Similarly, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state had previously raised a serious allegation against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over Onochie's nomination.

According to him, the APC was planning to rig the 2023 general election by allegedly plotting to impose Onochie on Nigerians.

He said Onochie's nomination is not in the interest of the country.

