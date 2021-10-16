An erudite scholar of Izon extraction has put the Ijaw Nation on the global map with his recent appointment into a respected forum

The Bayelsa-born federal lawmaker has been elected as a board member of the Board of the Parliamentary Network

The Board of Directors is composed of 12 well-respected parliamentarians from around the world with a secretariat in Paris, France

FCT, Abuja - Professor Steve Sinikime Azaiki (OON), a House of Representatives member representing Yenagoa/Kolokuna/Opokuma Federal Constituency of Bayelsa state, has been elected as a board member of the Board of the Parliamentary Network.

By virtue of his appointment, Azaiki will sit on the board of the forum focused on the World Bank and the International Monetary Forum.

Hon. Steve Azaiki has been elected board member of Network of Parliamentarians on World Bank and IMF. Photo credit: Steve Azaiki

Source: Facebook

An email sent to Azaiki by Phillipe Martini, programme officer of the forum and seen by Legit.ng read:

“Following the elections that took place during the 2021 Global Parliamentary Forum, I am pleased to inform you that you have been elected member of the Board of the Parliamentary Network. To complete the proceeding, a high resolution of yourself.

“We will contact you to schedule a board meeting shortly. Thank you for taking part in this process and we look forward to our continued engagement.”

How Azaiki's entrance into politics sparked excitement in the Ijaw nation

Recall that the Ijaw Diaspora Group in 2018, applauded the foray of Azaiki into politics.

While reacting to Azaiki's declaration to contest for a House of Representatives seat, the group challenged other erudite scholars of Izon extraction to show more interest in politics, stressing that it is the only way to entrench good governance in the country and the Niger Delta region.

In a short statement sent to journalists after their annual meeting held in New Jersey, United States, the group praised the level of political participation in Nigeria as an indication of the deepening of democracy in the world’s most populous black nation.

They described Professor Azaiki as someone whose distinguished activities nationally and international will make every Ijaw man or woman very proud.

Part of the statement read:

“We need people like him in the National Assembly to change the narrative and ensure quality representation for the people of the Niger Delta region.”

Source: Legit