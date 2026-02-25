A Nigerian lady shared a video capturing her father’s excitement the night before her wedding and his emotional reaction during the ceremony

The father was seen joyfully preparing for the big day before breaking down in tears of joy when he saw his daughter at the wedding

The touching moment resonated online, highlighting the bittersweet emotions parents feel at their children’s weddings

A Nigerian lady has touched hearts online after sharing a video showing her father's reaction the night before her wedding and his emotional moment during the ceremony.

In a trending TikTok video, shared by @prettyola65, the father was excited and overwhelmed with emotions for the big day.

The first part of the video, which was filmed the night before the wedding, saw the father dressed casually but cheerful and full of energy. He was wearing a basketball jersey and shorts, laughing and dancing.

He proudly showed off a new pair of formal shoes he planned to wear for the ceremony the next day.

The daughter who was recording the moment could be heard in the background cheering him on as he celebrated her upcoming wedding.

However, the mood shifted in the second part of the clip, which showed the wedding day itself.

Father weeps at his daughter's wedding

The father appeared elegantly dressed in a traditional yellow agbada, but his earlier excitement had given way to deep emotion. As his daughter approached him during the ceremony, he bowed his head and appeared overwhelmed with tears.

The alaga of the wedding said:

"It is the tears of joy the father is shedding."

The bride was seen comforting him, gently patting his back as he struggled to contain his emotions.

The viral video showed the bittersweet feelings parents often have during their children's weddings.

Reactions to father's joyfulness at wedding

Some of the comments are below.

She's Wunmi questioned:

"Who noticed he resemble Muyiwa Ademola?"

Ilesanmi Roseline commented:

"After all the preparation naa cry cry daddy use finish am."

Yemmy! said:

"He know watin him eyes see, to have raised his baby girl, some father's died when their kids were just infants."

Black Heritage stated:

"He looks like a blend of Muyiwa Ademola and Antar Laniyan."

FatimahAdamElfulany commented:

I have six brothers. I imagine how they’re going to feel on my wedding day cus."

AAA wrote:

"ALLIAMDULLILAHI won se keyin yin ise awon omomii ASE oju emimi lagbara olohun."

Simi wrote:

"I wish I experience this on my wedding day but death took him early, I pray ur dad live long and see ur child."

