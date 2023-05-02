A lover of wedding scenes has taken to her TikTok page to share how a dad cried uncontrollably at his daughter's wedding

A lady who loves to document romantic wedding scenes with the TikTok username vickkye.alaga has taken to her page to share how a dad cried uncontrollably at his daughter's marriage ceremony.

In the emotional video, the young lady was seen kneeling in front of her dad whilst holding his hand to soothe him.

Father breaks down in tears at daughter's wedding. Photo source: TikTok/vickkye.alaga

Source: TikTok

Others sitting around him also tried to pacify him, but his emotions couldn't be withheld as he kept crying uncontrollably.

Netizens on TikTok saw the moment as priceless as some prayed to experience it. While those who had lost their dad to the cold hands of death wished they had such a moment.

Watch the emotional video here:

The emotional dad was seen in the video cleaning his tears with a white handkerchief, trying to hold back the tears, but his effort proved futile.

Some Tiktok users' reactions to the video.

@_______yetty commented:

"God, if not for anything for d sake of prophet Muhammad let my parents witness my joy/ big day☺️"

@kimpemmy said:

"I pray my dad should be able to control himself on my wedding day Because that man no dy use me play"

@sweetkemzy_16:

"I shall reap the fruits of my labor."

@nurse__temmy said:

"dadI really miss u Dad. May ur gentle soul rest in perfect peace"

@adeola_45270531:

Daddy I miss you a lot

@fancyberry20:

"Looking at the father's reaction, he raise the girl alone with all he has he wished the mother stayed to witness the day.......I can relate"

@tahafatie0:

"My parents will live long to witness my wedding Inshallah "

Source: Legit.ng