A Nigerian father, who gave his daughter away in marriage, was overcome with emotion and cried his heart out at the wedding.

In the video, the father is visibly trying to hold back his tears, but he eventually succumbs, and they start to trickle down his cheeks.

Father crying at wedding. Photo credit: @akobitush_alaga

Source: TikTok

As shown by @akobitush_alaga, he quickly uses a handkerchief to wipe his tears, while people gather around him to console him as he continues to cry.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

VeeVee said:

“My papa no fit cry sha I no good.”

Abekeade wrote:

“I pray my parents live long to witness a day like this bcos it is wat they can do.”

Horllamhidey commented:

“I don’t have a boyfriend now but I know my daddy will have this joyous tears soon.”

Hadunny:

“My daddy can neva cry.”

Nifemy90:

“i want to ask a QUS why our father's or mother's didn't cryin while their groom is leaving them on his wedin day bt wen its com to bride's dey do cry.”

Esther:

“The husband doesn't leave his parents; only the bride leaves, and that's why most brides' parents cry on the engagement day!”

Omowumniobafemi:

“Missing you my daddy rip.”

Esther:

“May his soul continue to rest on.”

Symbeeheart:

“Can someone tell me why I’m crying, may almighty Allah grant my dad peace peace.”

Duyi:

“I wish my dad felt cry on my wedding day omo dat my dad wey no fit wait to push me comot for he house.”

Allexgwin:

“Baba wey try for pickin hin feelings go dey obviously. You be man.”

Elizabeth Kehinde:

“E yaaaaaa it is well sir. is a cry of joy.”

Vickky435:

“I pray my parents should live long to eat the fruit of their labor.”

Kim Annabel:

“I miss my dad how I wish I could use this sound for him cos he really suffered but couldn’t reap his fruit.”

Ore Oluwa:

“I wish my dad is still alive.”

Raimot Adegbite-Alimi:

“May all parents reap the fruit of their labour.”

Yk7473:

“I know wen this day come in my life ,my dad will be very proud where ever he his.”

Olaide Adefuwa - Lawal:

“Congratulations! I can't hold my tears ooo, Is my turn oooo tears of joy.”

Queen Patience:

“How I feel my dad will be there that day but dear took him away.”

Bukola Otes:

“Daddy you will live long to eat the fruit of your labour,in jesus Mighty Name I pray for you Amen.”

Olufunke:

“Daddy, eyin naa mu Omo eni kan sir. live long and eat the fruit of your labor.”

His Sweet Gal:

“I wish to see my parent shed tears of joy soon.”

