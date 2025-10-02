Against the popular practice of females as bridesmaids, a Nigerian lady settled for her five brothers instead

On her wedding day and even before the big day, the bride, who is an only daughter, gave her brothers aso ebi duties

A short video capturing the five brothers playing bridesmaid roles while supporting their sister has warmed hearts on social media

For her wedding, a bride, who is the only daughter in her family, chose her five brothers as her bridesmaids, instead of using ladies as is commonly done.

The excited bride said she gave her brothers aso ebi duties, and they delivered.

Five brothers play the role of bridesmaids at their sister's wedding. Photo Credit: @ezinnejaneorji

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, she showed how her brothers played their roles as bridesmaids for her wedding. Words overlaid on her video read:

"Gave my brothers asobi duties as the only daughter and they delivered."

Brothers act as bridesmaids for only sister

The short clip showed what happened during her bridal shower and a moment from her traditional wedding.

At the bridal shower, which took place in a room, the bride's brothers all wore white singlets and pants as they sprayed her, in a red dress, with money and showered her with love.

The concluding part of the video captured the brothers, all in white senator outfits, leading their sister, in a gold-coloured outfit, out of the house for the traditional marriage proper.

The excited brothers ushered their sister out with dancing and by spraying of money.

Watch her video below:

Bride's use of her brothers excites netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the bride's use of her brothers below:

Nora said:

"Happiness wan wound them 😂😂 them don sell market omo 💕 may our own brother experience this ijn."

@WHYTE said:

"Anytime ur hubby remember ur Asobi guys🤣🤣🤣 e go behave."

pharm Genevieve said:

"I love their energy. We are 6 girls and one boy.. Will do the same for our brother."

M_Shalom🥹❤️ said:

"Dear Husband kukuma respect yourself.... Information passed successfully."

Favour Uche said:

"Me just crying because I don't have any brother no mother no father. just me and three sisters . now my elder Sister left us 😭😭 just I and my junior sister. This life."

adodo031 said:

"See how them day dance like say them nor beat her when she first start to follow boy😂😂congratulations love."

Faithodi said:

"Another day to remind you to train your children with love and teach them how to love each other."

user2900802806968 said:

"E be like say u too dey disturb dat one dat was seriously dancing...he is very happy u re leaving d house."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a bride had used her two brothers as flower boys at her wedding.

Source: Legit.ng