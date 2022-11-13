A young lady gave her two grown brothers an interesting task at her wedding as she mandated them to function as her flower boys

A TikTok video posted by Onlyonejesss on Tuesday, November 8 shows how the men performed the task thought to be reserved for girls

At the moment, the video has over 3.5 million likes more than 13k comments, close to 70k shares and over 16 million views

TikTok users have fallen in love with a video of a wedding where two men functioned as flower boys.

The bride named Onlyonejesss posted the video on Tuesday, November 8 and it shows her two brothers functioning as her flower boys.

The bride said she decided to use her brothers as her flower boys and now they have gone viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@onlyonejesss.

In the 56 seconds video, the two young men emerged in the arena very well prepared for their assigned duty.

Video of men performing as flower boys viewed 16 million times

Neatly dressed in shinning suits to match, the two men had two pouches filled with flowers.

They walked through the crowd of wedding goers and sprayed flowers just like girls do at weddings.

The crowd simply went gaga when they began to spray the flowers in a lovely way.

According to Onlyonejesss, her brothers were not among the groom's men, so she decided to uitilise them the best way she could.

The video has seriously escalated on TikTok where it has gathered over 3.5 million likes more than 13k comments, close to 70k shares and over 16 million views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Chel$$$$$a asked:

"Wait, so why your hubby didn’t give them a position from the beginning tho? Although, I love your idea."

@Tu Lee969 commented:

"This is a thing, they win. Flower boys forever."

@KeenanAfoa said:

"Look how happy they made the guests! I think they’ve started a new wedding trend."

@Angela reacted:

"By chance can they be hired for other weddings to be flower men? They could make a killing."

@Kamie Crawford said:

"I love this so much."

